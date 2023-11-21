Halftime Report

Morehead State fell flat on their face against Penn State on Friday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Morehead State is up 22-19 over Bellarmine.

If Morehead State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-3 in no time. On the other hand, Bellarmine will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Morehead State 2-3, Bellarmine 1-3

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Bellarmine Knights at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Freedom Hall. Morehead State is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Friday, the Eagles suffered a painful 74-51 loss at the hands of the Nittany Lions.

Morehead State's loss came about despite a quality game from Kalil Thomas, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past the Falcons with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 85-67. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 36.6% better than the opposition, as Bellarmine's was.

The Eagles now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Knights, their win bumped their record up to 1-3.

Morehead State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bellarmine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Bellarmine is a 4.5-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Morehead State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Nov 12, 2022 - Morehead State 62 vs. Bellarmine 55

