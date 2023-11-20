Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Morehead State 2-3, Bellarmine 1-3

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Bellarmine Knights at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Freedom Hall. Morehead State is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Friday, the Eagles suffered a painful 74-51 defeat at the hands of the Nittany Lions.

The losing side was boosted by Kalil Thomas, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Bellarmine can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They took down the Falcons 85-67. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 36.6% better than the opposition, as Bellarmine's was.

The Eagles now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Knights, their win bumped their record up to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bellarmine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Morehead State was able to grind out a solid victory over Bellarmine in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 62-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Morehead State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.