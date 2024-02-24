Who's Playing
N. Alabama Lions @ Bellarmine Knights
Current Records: N. Alabama 13-15, Bellarmine 7-21
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $6.90
What to Know
Bellarmine will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. N. Alabama took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bellarmine, who comes in off a win.
Bellarmine can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-65 win over the Bears.
Meanwhile, N. Alabama suffered their closest defeat since November 22, 2023 on Thursday. They fell just short of the Colonels by a score of 75-72. N. Alabama has struggled against the Colonels recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 7-21. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-15 record this season.
Bellarmine lost to the Lions at home by a decisive 69-53 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Will Bellarmine have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
N. Alabama is a 3-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Bellarmine has won 5 out of their last 7 games against N. Alabama.
- Jan 11, 2024 - N. Alabama 69 vs. Bellarmine 53
- Feb 16, 2023 - N. Alabama 70 vs. Bellarmine 57
- Jan 02, 2023 - Bellarmine 69 vs. N. Alabama 65
- Feb 12, 2022 - Bellarmine 75 vs. N. Alabama 69
- Jan 18, 2022 - Bellarmine 68 vs. N. Alabama 60
- Feb 13, 2021 - Bellarmine 87 vs. N. Alabama 63
- Feb 12, 2021 - Bellarmine 66 vs. N. Alabama 64