Halftime Report

Bellarmine and Southern Indiana have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 31-30, Bellarmine has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Bellarmine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-2 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Indiana will have to make due with an 0-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Southern Indiana 0-2, Bellarmine 0-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will face off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Knights Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Bellarmine would be headed in after a win, but VMI made sure that didn't happen. Bellarmine took a 76-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of VMI on Saturday.

Even though they lost, Bellarmine was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VMI only racked up ten.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. They fell 77-63 to Marshall.

Bellarmine's defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Southern Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-2.

Looking forward, Bellarmine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a mediocre 8-18-1 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

While Bellarmine might be expected to win, their sub-par 2-4 record as the favorite last season means this is still anyone's game. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $653.03. Southern Indiana is0-3 as the underdogs this season, which is every game they've played.

Odds

Bellarmine is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

