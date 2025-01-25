Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Stetson 6-14, Bellarmine 3-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stetson and Bellarmine are an even 3-3 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knights Hall. The Knights took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hatters, who come in off a win.

Stetson is coming into the contest on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight victories. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 67-66 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Even though they won, Stetson struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Eastern Kentucky pulled down 20.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their tenth straight loss. They lost to FGCU at home by a decisive 77-61 margin.

Stetson's victory bumped their record up to 6-14. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-17.

Stetson beat Bellarmine 84-77 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Stetson repeat their success, or does Bellarmine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bellarmine and Stetson both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.