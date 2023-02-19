Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 9-19; Bellarmine 12-16

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights won both of their matches against the Cent. Arkansas Bears last season (85-63 and 79-69) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Bellarmine and Cent. Arkansas will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The matchup between the Knights and the North Alabama Lions on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Bellarmine falling 70-57 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas ended up a good deal behind the Eastern Kentucky Colonels when they played on Thursday, losing 74-58.

Bellarmine is now 12-16 while the Bears sit at 9-19. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Bellarmine is 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. Cent. Arkansas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine have won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last four years.