Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 9-19; Bellarmine 12-16

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights won both of their matches against the Cent. Arkansas Bears last season (85-63 and 79-69) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. The Knights and Cent. Arkansas will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The matchup between Bellarmine and the North Alabama Lions this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Bellarmine falling 70-57 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas lost to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on the road by a decisive 74-58 margin.

Bellarmine is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The Knights are now 12-16 while the Bears sit at 9-19. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bellarmine is stumbling into the game with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. Cent. Arkansas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bellarmine have won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last four years.