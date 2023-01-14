Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 13-5; Bellarmine 7-11

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are 4-0 against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Knights and Florida Gulf Coast will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Bellarmine suffered a grim 80-51 defeat to the Stetson Hatters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have to be aching after a bruising 97-76 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Thursday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Florida Gulf Coast was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine have won all of the games they've played against Florida Gulf Coast in the last four years.