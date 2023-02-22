The Bellarmine Knights and Jacksonville Dolphins meet in an ASUN battle on Wednesday. The two teams square off at Historic Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, with an early evening tip-off on the horizon. Bellarmine is 13-16 overall and 8-8 in ASUN play this season. Jacksonville is 13-14 overall and 6-10 against conference foes, though the Dolphins are 7-4 at home this season.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET in Jacksonville. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Dolphins as 5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 122.5 in the latest Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville odds.

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville spread: Jacksonville -5

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville over/under: 122.5 points

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville money line: Jacksonville -210, Bellarmine +175

BEL: The Knights are 7-8 against the spread in ASUN games

JAC: The Dolphins are 7-9 against the spread in ASUN games

Why Bellarmine can cover



Bellarmine's offense is spearheaded by senior guard Garrett Tipton. The veteran is a steady hand at the point of attack, and Tipton leads the team with 12.7 points per game. He is shooting 37.5% from 3-point range this season, and Tipton has scored at least 19 points in six different games this season. From a team-wide standpoint, Bellarmine is tremendous at the free throw line, shooting 76.9% at the charity stripe, and the Knights also win on the margins.

Bellarmine is in the top 30 of the country in producing an assist on 58.0% of field goals, and the Knights have a strong 8.6% live-ball turnover rate. Bellarmine is shooting 53.2% from inside the arc, and Jacksonville is dead-last in the ASUN in assist rate allowed on defense. The Dolphins are also second-worst in the conference in turnover creation rate (13.9%) and steal rate (7.0%) on defense in 2022-23.

Why Jacksonville can cover

Jacksonville has an advantageous matchup on the offensive end against Bellarmine. The Dolphins are shooting 78.3% from the free throw line, a top-10 mark in the country, and Jacksonville is shooting 51.1% from 2-point range. Senior guard Kevion Nolan leads the team with 13.3 points and 4.3 assists per game, and Bellarmine's defense has shortcomings. Bellarmine is dead-last in the ASUN in 2-point defense, with opponents shooting 56.8%, and the Knights are outside the top 300 nationally in opponent shooting. Bellarmine is also last in the ASUN with a 4.7% block rate, and the Knights have a below-average steal rate of 8.0%.

On defense, Jacksonville can also lean on tremendous defensive rebounding, and the Dolphins are holding opponents to 32.0% shooting from 3-point range. With Bellarmine entering as one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the country and a team that ranks outside the top 300 in free throw creation, Jacksonville is set up to boost defensive efficiency.

