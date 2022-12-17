Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 4-6; Bellarmine 5-6

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are on the road again Saturday and play against the Bellarmine Knights at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Freedom Hall. Bellarmine should still be feeling good after a victory, while the RedHawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

Miami (Ohio) found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 103-76 punch to the gut against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday. The top scorer for Miami (Ohio) was guard Mekhi Lairy (20 points).

Meanwhile, Bellarmine didn't have too much trouble with the Murray State Racers at home on Saturday as they won 69-58. Bellarmine can attribute much of their success to guard Garrett Tipton, who had 25 points in addition to seven boards.

The RedHawks are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Miami (Ohio) is now 4-6 while the Knights sit at 5-6. Bellarmine is 2-2 after wins this year, and Miami (Ohio) is 3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Odds

The Knights are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.