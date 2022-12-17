Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 4-6; Bellarmine 5-6

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Freedom Hall at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. They will be seeking to avenge the 77-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 18 of last year.

The RedHawks were expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 103-76 walloping at the Cincinnati Bearcats' hands. Guard Mekhi Lairy (20 points) was the top scorer for Miami (Ohio).

Meanwhile, the Bellarmine Knights didn't have too much trouble with the Murray State Racers at home on Saturday as they won 69-58. Bellarmine's guard Garrett Tipton was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Bellarmine's win lifted them to 5-6 while Miami (Ohio)'s loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if Bellarmine can repeat their recent success or if the RedHawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.