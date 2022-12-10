Who's Playing

Murray State @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Murray State 5-3; Bellarmine 4-6

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will play host again and welcome the Murray State Racers to Freedom Hall, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Knights were fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Wabash Little Giants 86-45 at home.

Meanwhile, MSU bagged a 77-70 win over the Valparaiso Beacons on Sunday. Murray State's guard Rob Perry was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 30 points.

The wins brought Bellarmine up to 4-6 and MSU to 5-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bellarmine enters the game with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, MSU is 37th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.