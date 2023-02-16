Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Bellarmine

Current Records: North Alabama 16-11; Bellarmine 12-15

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bellarmine and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at KFC Yum! Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but on Saturday the Knights sidestepped the Queens University Royals for an 88-84 victory.

Meanwhile, the Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over Lipscomb, winning 80-70.

Bellarmine is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Knights came out on top in a nail-biter against the Lions in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 69-65. Will Bellarmine repeat their success, or does North Alabama have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.65

Odds

The Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bellarmine have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last four years.