Who's Playing

Stetson @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Stetson 9-6; Bellarmine 7-10

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are 3-1 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Knights and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall.

Bellarmine strolled past the Jacksonville State Gamecocks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 75-62.

Meanwhile, the Hatters beat the North Alabama Lions 95-85 this past Saturday.

Their wins bumped Bellarmine to 7-10 and Stetson to 9-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Bellarmine and Stetson clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine have won three out of their last four games against Stetson.