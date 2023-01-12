Who's Playing

Stetson @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Stetson 9-6; Bellarmine 7-10

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are 3-1 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Knights and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall.

Bellarmine strolled past the Jacksonville State Gamecocks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 75-62.

Meanwhile, the Hatters beat the North Alabama Lions 95-85 this past Saturday.

Their wins bumped Bellarmine to 7-10 and Stetson to 9-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Bellarmine and Stetson clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine have won three out of their last four games against Stetson.

  • Jan 27, 2022 - Bellarmine 72 vs. Stetson 47
  • Mar 04, 2021 - Stetson 73 vs. Bellarmine 70
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Bellarmine 76 vs. Stetson 65
  • Jan 22, 2021 - Bellarmine 67 vs. Stetson 62