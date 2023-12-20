Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Arkansas State 4-7, Belmont 8-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will head out on the road to face off against the Belmont Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Curb Event Center. Arkansas State will be strutting in after a victory while Belmont will be stumbling in from a loss.

Arkansas State has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They walked away with a 75-63 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Arkansas State relied on the efforts of Izaiyah Nelson, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and Caleb Fields, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Arkansas State was Avery Felts' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Belmont's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 99-93 to the Bulldogs. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 167.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Cade Tyson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points along with nine rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Ja'Kobi Gillespie was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five assists.

The Red Wolves' win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-7. As for the Bruins, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 8-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Arkansas State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.