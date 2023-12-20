Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Arkansas State 4-7, Belmont 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will head out on the road to face off against the Belmont Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Curb Event Center. Arkansas State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Bruins.

Arkansas State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 75-63 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Arkansas State relied on the efforts of Izaiyah Nelson, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and Caleb Fields, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Arkansas State was Avery Felts' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Belmont's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 99-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 167.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Cade Tyson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points along with nine rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 18 points along with five assists.

The Red Wolves' victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-7. As for the Bruins, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 8-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Arkansas State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Belmont is a 4.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.