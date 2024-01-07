Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Belmont looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Drake 42-29.

Belmont came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Drake 12-2, Belmont 9-5

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Drake Bulldogs and the Belmont Bruins are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Curb Event Center. Belmont does have the home-court advantage, but Drake is expected to win by 4.5 points.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs greeted the New Year with with a 88-71 victory over the Redbirds.

Atin Wright and Tucker DeVries were among the main playmakers for Drake as the former scored 21 points and the latter scored 22 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Bruins opened the new year with a less-than-successful 73-63 loss to the Salukis. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Belmont has scored all season.

Malik Dia put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Ja'Kobi Gillespie was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with six assists and four steals.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 12-2 with that victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Bruins, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-5.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake was able to grind out a solid win over Belmont in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 70-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drake since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Drake is a 4.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Drake has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Belmont.