Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 4-3, Belmont 5-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Belmont is heading back home. They will welcome the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Curb Event Center. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.1 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Belmont got the win against Tulane by a conclusive 89-66.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Belmont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jonathan Pierre, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus six assists and six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Carter Whitt, who posted ten points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Belmont was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tulane only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb didn't have too much trouble with Bethune-Cook. on Wednesday as they won 79-64. That looming 79-64 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Bulldogs yet this season.

Belmont is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for Gardner-Webb, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Belmont has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gardner-Webb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.