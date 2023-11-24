Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Monmouth 2-2, Belmont 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Monmouth has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Belmont Bruins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. Monmouth might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Tuesday.

After a disappointing 57 points in their last matchup, Monmouth made sure to put some points up on the board against Lehigh. The Hawks walked away with a 88-79 victory over the Mountain Hawks.

We saw a pretty high 172.5-over/under line set for Belmont's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were dealt a punishing 100-68 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats on Friday. Belmont was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Malik Dia put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 13 points along with 3 steals.

Belmont struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Arizona pulled down 17.

The win got the Hawks back to even at 2-2. As for the Bruins, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Monmouth have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.