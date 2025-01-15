Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Belmont and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-30 lead against Valparaiso.

Belmont entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Valparaiso step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Valparaiso 10-7, Belmont 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Belmont is 6-1 against Valparaiso since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Bruins will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Valparaiso is hoping to do what Indiana State couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Belmont's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Belmont walked away with an 84-79 win over Indiana State.

Carter Whitt and Brigham Rogers were among the main playmakers for Belmont as the former had 25 points plus six assists and five rebounds and the latter went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 98 points the game before, Valparaiso faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They fell 58-47 to Murray State. The contest marked the Beacons' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite their loss, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cooper Schwieger, who went 6 for 11 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and five blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

Belmont's victory bumped their record up to 12-5. As for Valparaiso, they moved to 10-7 with that defeat, which also ended their three-game winning streak.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Belmont hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.8 points per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Belmont's way against Valparaiso in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, as Belmont made off with an 86-61 win. In that game, Belmont amassed a halftime lead of 48-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Odds

Belmont is a solid 7-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Valparaiso.