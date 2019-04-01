Belmont coach Rick Byrd announces retirement after 33 years leading the program

After 33 years at the helm of the Belmont basketball program, legendary coach Rick Byrd is calling it quits. The 65-year-old announced his retirement on Monday morning.

"For the past 33 years, it has been my privilege to work with, and for, a remarkable community of men and women at Belmont University," Byrd said. "Throughout my tenure as men's basketball coach, our program has received great support from Belmont's administration, faculty, staff and students. For this, I am forever grateful. Personally, I have been the beneficiary of a very supportive family that I could count on every single day, a loyal circle of friends who consistently offered encouragement, and a terrific fan base that has embraced our program and our players for over three decades. Most importantly, it has been an honor to coach the young men that have brought credit to Belmont University, not only by how they played the game, but how they represented our university all over our country."

Byrd finishes his tenure 12th all time among NCAA Division I head coaches with 805 wins, one win shy of Eddie Sutton and 11 short of Rollie Massimino, who stands at No. 10 on the all-time wins list. Prior to his tenure at Belmont, Byrd served as head coach at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee and at Maryville College.

Byrd was regarded as one of the most brilliant basketball minds in the game. Whether it was in the Atlantic Sun or the Ohio Valley, Byrd had Belmont humming. He won seven conference tournament championships during his tenure and 10 regular season conference championships. His career win percentage of .797 ranks second in Division I behind only Mark Few.

NCAA Tournament success was hard to find for Byrd, but he hangs it up on a high note. After an 0-7 mark during his years in March Madness, he secured his first tournament win this season, a First Four win over Temple, before advancing to the first round and losing to Maryland 79-77.

"I want to personally thank Coach Byrd for all his contributions to Belmont University and our entire athletic program," Belmont athletics director Scott Corley said. "He has impacted countless people over his 33 years, far beyond his players and staff. We are all better off for having worked with him. Coach will leave a legacy at this university that will be hard to duplicate. I feel blessed to call him my coach, my colleague, and my friend. I wish him, and his wife Cheryl, nothing but happiness in retirement."