Who's Playing

Bradley @ Belmont

Current Records: Bradley 9-4; Belmont 8-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Bradley Braves will be on the road. The Braves and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Curb Event Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Akron Zips typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Bradley proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Bradley in a 74-55 win over Akron. Bradley got double-digit scores from four players: forward Rienk Mast (15), guard Ville Tahvanainen (14), guard Duke Deen (14), and guard Zek Montgomery (13).

Meanwhile, everything went Belmont's way against the Samford Bulldogs last Wednesday as they made off with a 79-56 victory.

The wins brought the Braves up to 9-4 and the Bruins to 8-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Bradley enters the game with only 59.5 points allowed per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Belmont has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 35th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.