Who's Playing

Drake @ Belmont

Current Records: Drake 16-6; Belmont 16-6

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Belmont and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Curb Event Center. The Bruins are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Belmont bagged a 73-64 victory over the Evansville Aces this past Wednesday. Belmont's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Ben Sheppard, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds, and guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who had 18 points and six assists. Gillespie had some trouble finding his footing against the Bradley Braves last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Drake skirted by the Indiana State Sycamores 70-68 last Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard D.J. Wilkins with 0:01 remaining. Four players on Drake scored in the double digits: guard Tucker DeVries (21), guard Roman Penn (16), guard Garrett Sturtz (11), and Wilkins (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bruins are expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Bulldogs have struggled against the spread on the road.

The wins brought Belmont up to 16-6 and Drake to 16-6. Belmont and Drake are both 11-4 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.