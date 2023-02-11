Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Belmont

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 10-16; Belmont 17-9

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins and the Illinois-Chicago Flames are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Curb Event Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Belmont was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 61-59 to the Missouri State Bears. The top scorers for the Bruins were guard Ben Sheppard (14 points) and forward Cade Tyson (12 points).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Illinois-Chicago as they fell 68-66 to the Southern Illinois Salukis on Wednesday. Illinois-Chicago got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jace Carter (17), guard Tre Anderson (14), guard Toby Okani (11), and guard Christian Jones (10).

Belmont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Belmont, who are 13-12 against the spread.

The losses put the Bruins at 17-9 and the Flames at 10-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Belmont has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Illinois-Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 12-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.