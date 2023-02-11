Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Belmont

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 10-16; Belmont 17-9

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Curb Event Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Bruins were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 61-59 to the Missouri State Bears. Guard Ben Sheppard (14 points) and forward Cade Tyson (12 points) were the top scorers for Belmont.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Illinois-Chicago as they fell 68-66 to the Southern Illinois Salukis on Wednesday. Four players on Illinois-Chicago scored in the double digits: guard Jace Carter (17), guard Tre Anderson (14), guard Toby Okani (11), and guard Christian Jones (10).

Belmont is now 17-9 while Illinois-Chicago sits at 10-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bruins have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Flames have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.