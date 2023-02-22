Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Belmont

Current Records: Indiana State 20-9; Belmont 19-10

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Curb Event Center. Belmont is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The game between the Bruins and the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Belmont falling 70-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Cade Tyson just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Indiana State and the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Indiana State wrapped it up with an 80-64 win at home. Indiana State got double-digit scores from five players: guard Trenton Gibson (17), guard Cooper Neese (16), guard Xavier Bledson (12), guard Courvoisier McCauley (12), and guard Julian Larry (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Belmont is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been good against the spread at home while the Sycamores have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Indiana State's victory lifted them to 20-9 while Belmont's loss dropped them down to 19-10. In Indiana State's win, Cooper Neese had 16 points and Trenton Gibson had 17 points. We'll see if the Bruins have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 2-point favorite against the Sycamores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.