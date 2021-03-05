The Belmont Bruins and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will square off in an Ohio Valley Tournament semifinal on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Jacksonville State is 18-8 overall, while the Bruins are 25-3. Belmont enters Friday's matchup having won eight of its last 10 games. Jacksonville State, meanwhile, is 4-1 in its last five games as an underdog.

The Bruins are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Belmont vs. Jacksonville State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 147.

Belmont vs. Jacksonville State spread: Belmont -7.5

Belmont vs. Jacksonville State over-under: 147 points

Belmont vs. Jacksonville State money line: Belmont -340, Jacksonville State +270

What you need to know about Belmont

Belmont strolled past the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 78-61. Among those leading the charge for Belmont was guard Grayson Murphy, who had 13 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds and five steals. For the season, Murphy is averaging 10.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Belmont's offense is averaging 82.0 points per game, which ranks 13th in the nation. The Bruins are led by Nick Muszynski, who's scoring 14.8 points per game. In Belmont's 63-59 victory over Jacksonville State on Feb. 18, the junior center finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

What you need to know about Jacksonville State

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. The Gamecocks skirted past the Murray State Racers 68-65. Jacksonville State's Darian Adams filled up the stat sheet, picking up 22 points. Adams enters Friday's matchup averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.

The Gamecocks have won eight of their last nine games. They've also been sensational against the spread, covering the number in eight of their last nine outings. And while Jacksonville State is just 1-4 in its last five matchups against Belmont, the Gamecocks are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine meetings against the Bruins.

