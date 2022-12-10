Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ Belmont
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 6-3; Belmont 6-4
What to Know
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders haven't won a game against the Belmont Bruins since Dec. 14 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Middle Tenn. will take on Belmont on the road at 5 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
The Blue Raiders took their contest against the Maryville (TN) Fighting Scots on Saturday by a conclusive 69-46 score.
Meanwhile, Belmont made easy work of the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans on Tuesday and carried off an 83-53 victory.
Their wins bumped Middle Tenn. to 6-3 and Belmont to 6-4. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Belmont have won three out of their last five games against Middle Tenn.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Belmont 71 vs. Middle Tenn. 59
- Nov 12, 2018 - Belmont 92 vs. Middle Tenn. 73
- Nov 16, 2017 - Belmont 69 vs. Middle Tenn. 63
- Dec 14, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 79 vs. Belmont 66
- Dec 17, 2015 - Middle Tenn. 83 vs. Belmont 62