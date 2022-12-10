Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Belmont

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 6-3; Belmont 6-4

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders haven't won a game against the Belmont Bruins since Dec. 14 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Middle Tenn. will take on Belmont on the road at 5 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Blue Raiders took their contest against the Maryville (TN) Fighting Scots on Saturday by a conclusive 69-46 score.

Meanwhile, Belmont made easy work of the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans on Tuesday and carried off an 83-53 victory.

Their wins bumped Middle Tenn. to 6-3 and Belmont to 6-4. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont have won three out of their last five games against Middle Tenn.