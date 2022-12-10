Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ Belmont
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 6-3; Belmont 6-4
What to Know
The Belmont Bruins' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Curb Event Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Everything went Belmont's way against the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans on Tuesday as they made off with an 83-53 victory.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. took their game against the Maryville (TN) Fighting Scots on Saturday by a conclusive 69-46 score.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bruins are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Middle Tenn. have struggled against the spread on the road.
Their wins bumped Belmont to 6-4 and Middle Tenn. to 6-3. With both Belmont and the Blue Raiders swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Bruins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Belmont have won three out of their last five games against Middle Tenn.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Belmont 71 vs. Middle Tenn. 59
- Nov 12, 2018 - Belmont 92 vs. Middle Tenn. 73
- Nov 16, 2017 - Belmont 69 vs. Middle Tenn. 63
- Dec 14, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 79 vs. Belmont 66
- Dec 17, 2015 - Middle Tenn. 83 vs. Belmont 62