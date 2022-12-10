Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Belmont

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 6-3; Belmont 6-4

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Curb Event Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went Belmont's way against the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans on Tuesday as they made off with an 83-53 victory.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. took their game against the Maryville (TN) Fighting Scots on Saturday by a conclusive 69-46 score.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bruins are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Middle Tenn. have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped Belmont to 6-4 and Middle Tenn. to 6-3. With both Belmont and the Blue Raiders swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Belmont have won three out of their last five games against Middle Tenn.