Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Belmont

Current Records: Missouri State 8-7; Belmont 10-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Missouri State Bears will be on the road. MSU and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Curb Event Center.

The Bears made easy work of the Evansville Aces on Wednesday and carried off an 85-62 victory. MSU was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Chance Moore (19), guard Donovan Clay (17), forward Jonathan Mogbo (14), and forward Dalen Ridgnal (14). Moore hadn't helped his team much against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Belmont didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 win. Belmont's guard Ben Sheppard did his thing and had 19 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

Their wins bumped MSU to 8-7 and the Bruins to 10-6. In Missouri State's win, Jonathan Mogbo posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds along with five steals and Dalen Ridgnal had 14 points in addition to nine boards. We'll see if Belmont have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.