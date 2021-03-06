The top-seeded Belmont Bruins will look to win their second straight Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title when they take on second-seeded Morehead State Saturday in the 2021 OVC Tournament Championship Game. Belmont (26-3), the regular season OVC champion at 18-2, advanced with a 72-69 win over fourth-seeded Jacksonville State on Friday. Morehead State (22-7), which was 17-3 in regular-season conference play, held off third-seeded Eastern Kentucky 67-64 in the other semifinal. The teams split a pair of games during the regular season.

Tip-off from the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Belmont leads the all-time series 16-3. The Bruins are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Morehead State vs. Belmont odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before finalizing any Belmont vs. Morehead State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Belmont vs. Morehead State in the OVC Championship Game 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Morehead State vs. Belmont:

Morehead State vs. Belmont spread: Belmont -6.5

Morehead State vs. Belmont over-under: 137.5 points

Morehead State vs. Belmont money line: Morehead State +230, Belmont -280

MS: Has won 18 of its last 19 games, tying the 1983-84 team for the best winning percentage in a 19-game span

BEL: Has led the nation in 2-point field goal percentage in six of the last nine seasons

Why Belmont can cover



The Bruins are looking for their fourth tournament championship since 2012-13, and will be looking to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second time in a row and third time in seven years. Senior center Nick Muszynski leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game. He scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Saturday's semifinal and was one of two Bruins to post a double-double. Junior guard Grayson Murphy also registered a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists. Muszynski is hitting 59 percent of his field goals and 74.3 percent of his free throws.

Junior guard Luke Smith came up big in the semifinal win over Jacksonville State, scoring a game-high 24 points. For the year, Smith is averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and two steals per game. He has reached double figures 19 times, including a 10-point performance in the quarterfinals against SIUE. He averaged eight points and three rebounds in two games against Morehead State.

Why Morehead State can cover

Like the Bruins, the Eagles pulled out a last-minute victory in the semifinals and were led by their top two scorers in freshman forward Johni Broome and junior guard DeVon Cooper. Broome posted a double-double against Eastern Kentucky, scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Broome leads the team in points (13.3), rebounds (8.7) and blocks (1.8) per game. He has registered 12 double-doubles this season, including in both OVC Tournament games. Broome has scored 20 or more points seven times.

Cooper wouldn't be denied in the semifinals, scoring a team-high 25 points and grabbing six rebounds. He is averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, and is connecting on 76.3 percent of his free throws. Cooper has scored in double figures in 23 games with one double-double. He scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a win over Arkansas State on Nov. 29. He is averaging 13.5 points, six rebounds and five assists in two games this season against Belmont.

How to make Morehead State vs. Belmont picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 144 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Morehead State vs. Belmont? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.