Who's Playing
Murray State @ Belmont
Current Records: Murray State 10-8; Belmont 13-6
What to Know
The Belmont Bruins lost both of their matches to the Murray State Racers last season on scores of 60-82 and 43-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bruins and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Curb Event Center. Belmont is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Things were close when Belmont and the Northern Iowa Panthers clashed this past Saturday, but Belmont ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72. Belmont got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ben Sheppard (22), forward Drew Friberg (15), guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14), and forward Cade Tyson (10).
Meanwhile, the Racers strolled past the Illinois-Chicago Flames with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-64. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard JaCobi Wood, who had 21 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.
The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while MSU have struggled against the spread on the road.
Their wins bumped Belmont to 13-6 and MSU to 10-8. In their win, Belmont relied heavily on Ben Sheppard, who had 22 points. the Racers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Bruins are a 5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Belmont have won eight out of their last 13 games against Murray State.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Murray State 76 vs. Belmont 43
- Jan 15, 2022 - Murray State 82 vs. Belmont 60
- Jan 30, 2021 - Belmont 72 vs. Murray State 71
- Dec 30, 2020 - Belmont 68 vs. Murray State 55
- Mar 07, 2020 - Belmont 76 vs. Murray State 75
- Feb 06, 2020 - Belmont 71 vs. Murray State 64
- Jan 23, 2020 - Murray State 85 vs. Belmont 75
- Mar 09, 2019 - Murray State 77 vs. Belmont 65
- Jan 24, 2019 - Belmont 79 vs. Murray State 66
- Mar 03, 2018 - Murray State 68 vs. Belmont 51
- Jan 18, 2018 - Belmont 79 vs. Murray State 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Belmont 81 vs. Murray State 69
- Jan 14, 2016 - Belmont 81 vs. Murray State 73