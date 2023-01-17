Who's Playing

Murray State @ Belmont

Current Records: Murray State 10-8; Belmont 13-6

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins lost both of their matches to the Murray State Racers last season on scores of 60-82 and 43-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bruins and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Curb Event Center. Belmont is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when Belmont and the Northern Iowa Panthers clashed this past Saturday, but Belmont ultimately edged out the opposition 76-72. Belmont got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ben Sheppard (22), forward Drew Friberg (15), guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14), and forward Cade Tyson (10).

Meanwhile, the Racers strolled past the Illinois-Chicago Flames with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-64. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard JaCobi Wood, who had 21 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while MSU have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped Belmont to 13-6 and MSU to 10-8. In their win, Belmont relied heavily on Ben Sheppard, who had 22 points. the Racers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bruins are a 5-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Belmont have won eight out of their last 13 games against Murray State.