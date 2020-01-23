Belmont vs. Murray State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 23 predictions from proven model

The Belmont Bruins will take on the Murray State Racers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the CFSB Center. MSU is 13-5 overall and 8-0 at home, while Belmont is 14-5 overall and 6-3 on the road. Both teams are looking to extend winning streaks. Murray State has won seven consecutive games. Belmont is gunning for its sixth consecutive victory. The Racers are favored by one point in the latest Murray State vs. Belmont odds, while the over-under is set at 147.5. Before entering any Belmont vs. Murray State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, it has simulated Murray State vs. Belmont 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

MSU didn't have too much breathing room in it contest with Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, but still walked away with a 96-91 win in overtime. Tevin Brown led the Racers with 29 points and six assists. His pair of free throws with one second remaining in regulation pushed the game into overtime. Jaiveon Eaves hit a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the extra session to give Murray State the lead for good. Brown hit four more free throws in the final 39 seconds to ensure the victory.

Anthony Smith had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. KJ Williams added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Belmont beat Morehead State on Saturday,77-59. Nick Muszynski led the way for the Bruins with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Grayson Murphy had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Adam Kunkel chipped in with 16 points. He leads the team in scoring at 16.9 points per game.

So who wins Belmont vs. Murray State? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Murray State vs. Belmont spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.