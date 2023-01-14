Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Belmont

Current Records: Northern Iowa 9-8; Belmont 12-6

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Panthers and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Curb Event Center.

The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Northern Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Northern Iowa was able to grind out a solid victory over MSU, winning 75-67. Northern Iowa got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bowen Born (23), guard Landon Wolf (15), forward Cole Henry (14), and guard Tytan Anderson (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Tytan Anderson has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Belmont didn't have too much trouble with the Valparaiso Beacons on the road on Tuesday as they won 74-59. The Bruins' guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points and six assists. Gillespie had some trouble finding his footing against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 9-8 and Belmont to 12-6. Bowen Born will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 23 points on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Belmont's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.