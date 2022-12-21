Who's Playing

Samford @ Belmont

Current Records: Samford 6-6; Belmont 7-5

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs are 1-3 against the Belmont Bruins since November of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Samford is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against Belmont at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Curb Event Center. The Bruins should still be riding high after a win, while Samford will be looking to regain their footing.

Samford was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 62-61 to the South Carolina State Bulldogs. This was hardly the result Samford or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11.5 points over South Carolina State heading into this contest.

Speaking of close games: Belmont narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Chattanooga Mocs 83-79. Belmont can attribute much of their success to guard Keishawn Davidson, who had 23 points.

Samford is now 6-6 while Belmont sits at 7-5. The Bruins are 3-3 after wins this year, and Samford is 0-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Series History

Belmont have won three out of their last four games against Samford.