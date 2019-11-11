Belmont vs. Samford: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Belmont vs. Samford basketball game
Who's Playing
Belmont (home) vs. Samford (away)
Current Records: Belmont 0-1; Samford 1-1
Last Season Records: Belmont 26-5; Samford 17-16
What to Know
The Belmont Bruins will take on the Samford Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Curb Event Center. Belmont is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Bruins had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Illinois State Redbirds took down Belmont 79-72. Four players on the Bruins scored in the double digits: C Nick Muszynski (20), G Grayson Murphy (17), G Adam Kunkel (13), and G Nick Hopkins (12).
Meanwhile, everything went Samford's way against the Kentucky Wesleyan as they made off with a 68-42 win.
Samford's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Belmont's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Belmont was 64th best (top 1%) in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 86.9 on average. But Samford was even better: they ranked 48th in college basketball in points per game, closing the year with 78.3 on average (top 10%). We'll see if that edge gives Samford a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bruins are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 158
Series History
Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2018 - Belmont 99 vs. Samford 93
