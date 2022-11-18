Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Belmont

Current Records: Tarleton State 1-1; Belmont 1-2

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins will take on the Tarleton State Texans at 5:45 p.m. ET Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Tarleton State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bruins will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for Belmont as they fell 77-75 to the Lipscomb Bisons on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Texans simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Kansas Christian Falcons at home 95-49.

Belmont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Belmont is now 1-2 while Tarleton State sits at 1-1. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bruins have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.70% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. On the other hand, the Texans come into the contest boasting the 29th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 65.3. Maybe that strength will give Tarleton State the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5:45 p.m. ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Odds

The Bruins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.