The Belmont Bruins and Valparaiso Beacons are set to clash in a Missouri Valley Tournament matchup on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Belmont finished the regular season 19-12, while Valparaiso finished the regular season 7-24. The Bruins have won six of the last eight meetings against the Beacons.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso spread: Belmont -13.5

Belmont vs. Valparaiso over/under: 155.5 points

Belmont vs. Valparaiso money line: Belmont: -1088, Valparaiso: +690

What you need to know about Belmont

Belmont entered its tilt with Evansville with two consecutive wins but the Bruins will enter Thursday's game with three. The Bruins took down the Aces 83-66 on Sunday. Belmont's victory was a true team effort, with multiple players turning in solid performances.

Perhaps the best among them was Keishawn Davidson, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. Ja'Kobi Gillespie was another key contributor, scoring 18 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals. The Bruins are now 7-1 in their last eight games, but they're just 1-8 against the spread in their last nine contests played in March.

What you need to know about Valparaiso

Valparaiso can finally bid farewell to its 11-game losing streak thanks to its game on Sunday. The Beacons came out on top in a nail-biter against the Illinois State Redbirds and snuck past 75-72.

Valparaiso relied on the efforts of Isaiah Stafford, who stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Cooper Schwieger also had a productive performance, scoring 28 points to go along with five rebounds. That's the most points Schwieger has scored all season.

