Belmont's Rick Byrd gets 800th career victory, is No. 5 among NCAA Division I active coaches
Byrd is one of only 27 NCAA Division I coaches to achieve 800+ careeer wins
Belmont coach Rick Byrd joined elite coaching company Thursday night. As his OVC-leading Bruins defeated Eastern Illinois 99-58, his resume added another win -- his 800th in total.
The landmark victory puts Byrd in rarefied air as the fifth-winningest active coach in men's college basketball, and the 26th to reach at least 800 career wins. Only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Roy Williams and Bob Huggins lead him among active coaches.
"As I told our team in the locker room, 800 wins, a lot of people had to do with every single win," Byrd said via the Tennessean. "I think college basketball and college athletics is about the student-athletes more than it is the coaches," he said. "The coaches are too big, promoted too much, all that kind of stuff: too much credit."
The 65-year-old veteran is 800-401 in his 38th season of coaching including stops at Maryville (1979-80), Lincoln Memorial (1984-86) and Belmont (1987-current). Byrd has led Belmont to 16 conference championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances during his run with the program. At 22-4 on the season and 13-2 in the league, he has a chance to add another conference title and another tourney appearance to his already-splendid resume.
After the game Thursday, Byrd refused credit and deflected praise to players, coaches and administration. But he was aptly celebrated in the locker room with and blue and red confetti shower that he was left picking out of his mouth.
Byrd and his Bruins are favorites to win each of their final three games in the regular season, which would put them at 25-4 going into the postseason. The big obstacle in their path remains Murray State, led by projected lottery pick Ja Morant, but Belmont took them out in late January by double digits.
If Belmont does indeed get back to the NCAA Tournament this season it would be the first time since 2015 and fifth of the decade. The Bruins' win Thursday improved their winning streak to 10, the longest since the 2016-17 season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Power rankings: Duke drops, UVa on top
Matt Norlander's weekly power rankings welcome in the best-kept secret in college hoops: the...
-
Indiana vs. Iowa odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Indiana vs. Iowa 10,000 times
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga remains on top
Mark Few's Zags have won 17 straight games by an average of 31.3 points per contest
-
Kent State vs. Buffalo odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Buffalo vs. Kent State 10,000 times
-
Bowling Green vs. Ohio odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Bowling Green vs. Ohio 10,000 times
-
Podcast: Breaking down Zion's options
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview the weekend's top games -- including Duke at...