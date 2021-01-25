It hasn't even been 24 hours since we learned of our matchup for Super Bowl LV, and I'm already tired of one part of the pregame hype. There are just too many GOATs for my liking. Don't get me wrong, I think it's an awesome matchup. You couldn't ask for a whole lot more than the defending champions going up against the most accomplished NFL quarterback of all time in Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

It's just, the GOAT debate is going to be so tiresome. Even Pete Blackburn hinted at it in the AM edition of this newsletter by writing Patrick Mahomes "might be the baby GOAT."

Mahomes isn't the greatest of all time, all right? Now, the fact I just wrote that will be taken as some kind of terrible insult to Chiefs fans, which just goes to show how dumb the debate is. We've become so accustomed to stupid sports debates about who the greatest player or team of all time is that the words no longer have any meaning.

And, if we're still living in a time when words had meaning, the idea that Mahomes could be the great quarterback of all time at the age of 25 is even stupider. He might be one day! I mean, he's pretty freaking awesome and has already won a Super Bowl, but I don't think one Super Bowl win and being awesome makes you the greatest of all time. If it did, well, then I'd say Aaron Rodgers has a more impressive overall resume than Mahomes at this point. So, even by that logic, Mahomes is only the third-best GOAT currently playing.

Do you see what I'm getting at? Can we at least let Mahomes turn 30 before we start hailing him as the greatest ever to do it? Again, he's magnificent and has the potential to be the guy we all point to in 10 years and rightfully say he's the GOAT, but there's no need to hurry.

There is a need to catch up on your daily reading, however.

Now, to make the greatest picks of all time.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 14 West Virginia, 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: West Virginia -1.5 (-110): It's a smaller college basketball slate tonight, but it just so happens that the one game I like best also happens to be the biggest game on it. While it's unlikely that either West Virginia or Texas Tech will be able to catch Baylor in the Big 12 during the regular season, you have to think that the loser of tonight's game is eliminated from contention. I think that's going to be Texas Tech more often than not.

Texas Tech is one of the best defensive teams in the nation. It ranks fifth in KenPom's defensive efficiency, but this is a unique situation for the Raiders. The Red Raiders force a lot of turnovers, but West Virginia does a good job taking care of the basketball. Also, while Tech's defense is murder on shooters inside the arc, you can beat it from three. Opponents have hit 32.1% of threes on the Raiders this season, which ranks 113th nationally. Well, the Mountaineers are terrible inside the arc. They're shooting only 44.8% from there (301st nationally!). They're better from three (34.7%), but they also do a good job getting to the free-throw line.

Tech's defensive pressure often leads to fouls and sends opponents to the free-throw line. The Mountaineers are also terrific on the offensive glass, while Tech is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the country. None of these areas lead to a significant advantage for West Virginia, but when you add them all up, it does make me think they'll cover this spread often enough to make this the right play.

Key Trend: The favorite has covered five of the last seven meetings.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: The Advanced Computer Model has a couple of strong leans on both the spread and money line in this matchup.

💰 The Picks

Getty Images

🏀 NBA

76ers at Pistons, 7 p.m. | TV: League Pass

The Pick: Over 217 (-110) -- I've been burned on unders involving the Sixers in the last week, but that's not why I'm on the over here. Well, it's not directly the reasoning. Simply put, overs are a solid bet with this Philly team at the moment. Not only has the over hit in five of Philly's last six games, but it's hit seven consecutive times when the Sixers have been favored. Tonight they face a Detroit team that isn't strong defensively, but while it's not terrific on offense, it's not downright bad, either. This total is a couple of points low.

Key Trend: The over is 7-0 the last seven times the Sixers have been favorites.

Nuggets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. | TV: League Pass

The Pick: Nuggets -1.5 (-110) -- The Nuggets are hot right now. They've won three straight and four of their last five, with the lone loss coming by four points to an excellent Utah team. The biggest reason for the turnaround has been an improvement defensively. The Nuggets had been near the very bottom of the NBA in defensive efficiency a couple of weeks ago, but they've moved up to 21st, and their defensive efficiency over their last three games (1.017) would rank second in the league right now. Tonight they're facing a Dallas team still missing key parts of its rotation.

Key Trend: Denver is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

Timberwolves at Warriors, 10 p.m. | TV: NBA TV

The Pick: Warriors Over 117.5 (-115) -- Yeah, we're still fading one of the worst defenses in the NBA when we get the chance to. The Timberwolves rank 27th in the NBA in defensive efficiency, which is a slight improvement on where they'd been, but it still hasn't been good. Particularly on the road where they've fared far worse.

Tonight they're facing a Warriors team that hasn't been nearly as efficient and devastating on offense as it was a few years ago, but it still has Steph Curry. He's very much capable of going Supernova Steph against this Minnesota team. Plus, who knows? Maybe this will be one of those games when Andrew Wiggins actually shows signs of motivation. Crazier things have happened!

Key Trend: Minnesota is allowing 121.3 points per game on the road this year.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Getty Images

Star Plays

PG: Damian Lillard, Blazers

SG: James Harden, Nets

SF: LeBron James, Lakers

PF: Bam Adebayo, Heat

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Value Plays

PG: Goran Dragic, Heat

SG: Tim Hardaway, Mavericks

SF: Kelly Oubre, Warriors

PF: Darius Bazley, Thunder

C: Steven Adams, Pelicans

Full lineup advice

🏀 NBA Player Props