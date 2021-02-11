There are 31 games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that the SportsLine Projection system has modeled. It looked through expected blowouts like the 15.5 points that UT Martin is getting against Austin Peay at William Hill Sportsbook and tight contests like the tilt between Stanford and Colorado (-1). After going through those games and more, the model found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

ASU ORE -2 151 67% See Pick Here KAN ISU -15 144.5 66% See Pick Here MONT WEB +1 138.5 64% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 28 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $197 for a $100 bet.

Kansas is 3-4 against the spread in its last seven games against teams allowing 67 to 72 points per game. Montana is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games against teams that win less than 50 percent of games.

Before you make any individual game bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about Arizona St. vs. Oregon, Kansas vs. Iowa St., and Montana vs. Weber St. Combine all three of these picks for a shot at a huge payday.