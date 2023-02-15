There are 53 NCAA basketball games on Wednesday that the SportsLine Projection system has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 17.5 points that the Evansville Aces are getting against the Belmont Bruins and tight contests like the pick'em between the George Wash. Colonials and the George Mason Patriots.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NCAA basketball parlay. Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for today's games:



Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

UCRV LBSU -1 152.5 65% See Pick Here SFA TRLST -6.5 138.5 64% See Pick Here ISU TCU -4 134.5 63% See Pick Here



Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 26% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $182 for a $100 bet.

Before you make any individual game bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NCAA basketball parlay.