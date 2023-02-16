There are 62 NCAA college basketball games on Thursday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 19 points that the North Dakota Fighting Hawks is getting against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and tight contests like the pick'em between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia State Panthers.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NCAA basketball parlay. Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

STON W&M -4.5 129.5 79% See Pick Here CCAR GAST 0 140.5 77% See Pick Here MRSH GASO -12.5 147.5 75% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 46% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $317 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any individual college basketball bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic college basketball parlay.