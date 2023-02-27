There are 17 NCAA college basketball Basketball games on Monday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. The games had a wide range of betting lines, with the Morgan State Bears (+8) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Weber State Wildcats (pick'em) is the closest.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NCAA basketball parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

EWU MTST -2 144.5 73% See Pick Here WYO NEV 5.5 138 63% See Pick Here ISU WVU -5 134 63% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 29% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $202 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any individual college basketball picks, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NCAA basketball parlay.