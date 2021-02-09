There are 18 college basketball games on Tuesday that SportsLine's computer has modeled. It looked through expected blowouts like the 17.5 points that New Mexico is getting in the college basketball odds at William Hill Sportsbook against Colorado State, as well as tight contests like the tilt between Kentucky vs. Arkansas (+1).

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great college basketball parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model's top three college basketball picks for Tuesday's games:

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 30 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $209 for a $100 bet.

Before making any college basketball bets, be sure to visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about Kentucky vs. Arkansas, Duke vs. Notre Dame, and Dayton vs. VCU. Combine all three of these picks for a shot at a huge payday.