There are 30 NCAA Basketball games on Wednesday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The games have a wide range of betting lines, with the Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays (-18) being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Maryland Terrapins and Ohio State Buckeyes (+1) is the closest.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NCAA Basketball parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:



Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

ND PITT 3.5 142 69% See Pick Here OSU MD 1 136 67% See Pick Here GMU FOR -3.5 137.5 65% See Pick Here



Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 30% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $209 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any individual college basketball picks, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NCAA basketball parlay.