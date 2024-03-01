There are 26 NCAA Basketball games on Friday that the SportsLine Projection Model system has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 20.5 points that Dartmouth is getting against Yale and tight contests like the tilt between Marist (-1) and Fairfield. After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect college basketball parlay.

Here are the model's top three picks for Friday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

SALA LAMON -7.5 144.5 70% See Pick Here SIEN MAN 2.5 136 67% See Pick Here OHIO BGSU -7.5 147.5 67% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $699 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning 31% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $220 for a $100 bet.

Some betting trends to consider for Friday's slate: Louisiana-Monroe is 4-11 against the spread in its last 15 games vs teams that are under .500. Manhattan is 8-6 against the spread in its last 14 games when on the road. Bowling Green is 3-5 against the spread in its last eight games as the road underdog.

Before you make any individual game bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic college basketball parlay.