There are 25 college basketball games on Tuesday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected defensive battles like Wagner vs. Merrimack (O/U: 127.5 at William Hill Sportsbook) and expected barnburners like Central Michigan vs. Toledo (O/U: 159.5). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

WVU BAY 4.5 148.5 68% See Pick Here BALL EMU -8 145.5 61% See Pick Here WAG MERMAK -5 127.5 60% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $681 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 25 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $170 for a $100 bet.

West Virginia is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games vs. teams that win more than 65 percent of games. Ball State is 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games vs. teams allowing more than 72 points per game.

