There are 30 NCAA college basketball games on Thursday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 20 points that the California Golden Bears is getting against the Oregon Ducks and tight contests like the pick'em between the Temple Owls and the UCF Knights.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect college basketball parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

UTSA CHAR 6.5 133.5 66% See Pick Here UTEP WKY -3 136.5 64% See Pick Here MORG COPP -3.5 153 64% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 27% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $188 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any college basketball picks, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NCAA college basketball parlay.