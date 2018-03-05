Best four-year ACC star since Tim Duncan? Wake Forest legend cast long shadow

CBS Sports is looking back at several of the defining college basketball players of the past and their Naismith College Player of the Year victories. This edition of the series, brought to you by the Naismith Trophy's sponsor, Citizen Watch, stars Wake Forest legend Tim Duncan and his spectacular 1996-97 season.

Few players in ACC basketball history have elevated their program like Tim Duncan at Wake Forest. His four-year run with the Demon Deacons from 1994-97 still stands among the best all-time in league history, culminating with his second-straight ACC Player of the Year honor and being named Naismith Men's College Player of the Year in 1997.

Duncan was also named ACC Defensive Player of the Year three times and a First Team All-American twice. He averaged double-doubles for his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Wake Forest won the ACC Tournament title twice with Duncan, one with and one without Randolph Childress on the team breaking the ankles of the opposition.

Even viewed through the lens of ACC men's basketball history (1953-present), Duncan's college career stands out as one of the best ever. In terms of big men, only Virginia's Ralph Sampson and his three straight Naismith Player of the Year awards can claim supremacy as the best four-year player in league history.

Since Duncan graduated from Wake Forest, dozens of four-year players have come through ACC programs and dominated in a way that makes them among the league's best ever. But the very best talents, the Duncan-tier, they tend to go pro after a year or two. That's what made Duncan so special; he could have been the top NBA Draft pick three years running.

But he's not the only one. Below we've assembled a handful of those players to compare profiles with "The Big Fundamental" -- minus the NBA stock that would have pushed them to go pro earlier.

Shane Battier, Duke (1997-2001): Arguably the best resume since Duncan, Battier is one of the winningest players in NCAA Division I history. He was theNaismith Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player in Duke's national title season in 2001, his senior season, after being honored as the top defensive player in the country every year since his sophomore year.

Juan Dixon, Maryland (1999-2002): Like Duncan, Dixon was a three-time All-ACC first team pick in his sophomore, junior and senior season and ACC Player of the Year as a senior. He wasn't the National Player of the Year but he did finish his career as a national champion and was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2002 Final Four.

J.J. Redick, Duke (2002-06): Redick was the first player since Duncan to be named ACC Player of the Year twice, pairing it with two First Team All-America seasons and National Player of the Year honors in his senior season. He broke the NCAA record for three-pointers made (since broken), the ACC career scoring record (broken by the next player in this list) and became Duke's all-time leading scorer (record still standing).

Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina (2006-09): No four-year player in the last 30 years has had the immediate impact of Hansbrough, the first player in ACC history to earn first team All-America and first-team All-ACC honors in four straight seasons. He broke Redick's scoring record and helped UNC win the title in 2009, but ceded the spotlight to Ty Lawson during that title-winning senior season.

Malcolm Brogdon, Virginia (2011-16): Brogdon falls in line with Duncan and Battier as one of the best defensive players in ACC history. He was named to the First Team All-ACC three times, Defensive Player of the Year twice and ACC Player of the Year and First Team All-America as a redshirt senior in 2016. Like Duncan, Brogdon elevated the status of the program during his career and developed into the most effective two-way player in the league, if not the nation.

Duncan's legacy in basketball as arguably the best power forward of all time was cemented after his college career with two NBA MVP trophies, five NBA titles (three times as Finals MVP) and 10 First Team All-NBA selections. But before he was building a dynasty with the San Antonio Spurs he already had done enough to be one of the best in ACC history, a once-in-a-generation talent who will forever hold a prominent place among the league's many all-time greats.